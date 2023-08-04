one piece it is still one of the immovable pillars as a manga/anime also in terms of inspirations for cosplayers, as this also demonstrates Boa Hancock cosplay from Enakoprobably the most famous Japanese cosplayer.

The empress of Amazon Lily is reproduced here in a perfect way, as often happens with the cosplayer in question. Boa Hancock is one of the most popular subjects for reinterpretations by various models and cosplayers, being one of the characters more charismatic of the entire anime/manga series. It is the captain of the Pirates Kuja, a member of the Fleet of Seven before the dissolution of the group, she is in fact a woman who does not exactly go unnoticed.

In the series it is considered “the most beautiful woman of the world”, despite having considerable competition, but she lives up to her fame by always showing herself very haughty and extremely elegant, able to charm anyone (except Luffy, apparently). In this particular reinterpretation by Enako we see her with its complex traditional dress.

Has a dress sumptuous, characterized by the patterns also seen in the series, in addition to the inevitable black hair with a long cut.

