With a brand new trailer, released on the channel YouTube official of the series ONE PIECEit has been announced that the hugely popular anime adaptation will officially enter theEgg Head Arc with the episode airing next January 7, 2024.

This narrative arc, which follows the spectacular events of Wanois the saga currently underway in the master’s original manga Eiichiro Odaand the events will take place on the island of genius Dr. Vegapunk.

The anime series of ONE PIECEat least the most recent episodes and simultaneously with Japan, is visible on the streaming platform Crunchyroll.

Source: Official YouTube channel Street Anime News Network