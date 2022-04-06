The official Twitter account of ONE PIECE has officially announced that the animated series will resume being broadcast from the next April 17 With the’episode 1014, the first since the hacking of TOEI Animation last month. The latest episode aired on March 6, a full six weeks earlier. Since then, summary episodes or reruns have been on the air, in fact the special episode will air next Sunday “Wano Country Best Selection”.

In addition to ONE PIECE, also other animated series of TOEI Animation will resume their broadcasts soon. Eg, DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai will resume on April 16 with episode 73, Delicious Partu Precure will see the sixth episode air on April 17th and Digimon Ghost Game will continue with episode 22 on the same day.

The feature film still remains undated Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. We await further information from TOEI.

