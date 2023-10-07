The live-action series of one piece it convinced critics and audiences and was renewed by Netflix for a new season. The world of cosplay has also been hit by success and more and more cosplays inspired by the series are popping up. For example, tainamarjore offers us its own Nami cosplaywhich appears to be from the TV series.

tainamarjore shows us Nami in the white and blue shirt, while she prepares to empty a treasure chest (she is a thief, after all, right?). It is a well-kept photographic shot, with the entire setting as a backdrop and it really gives the impression that everything comes from a film set.

Tell us, what do you think of the Nami cosplay made by tainamarjore? Has the One Piece character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?