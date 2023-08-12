













One Piece surpasses Jujutsu Kaisen and Oshi no Ko in manga sales









The month of July has seen different moments of the most successful series of the moment. the sleeve of Oshi no Ko will take a month off but it will launch four new chapters and this time, from the complete authorship of the illustrator Mengo Yokoyari.

For his part, Jujutsu Kaisen will also take a break in its long-awaited anime adaptation, it will return on August 31 and it will show one of the darkest and most exciting arcs in its history.

Oshi no Ko, Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece they have fans completely focused on their different installments; It is possible that thanks to this, to the most tense moments of each one, sales have swept more than usual. Nevertheless, one piece it remains with the crown in its numbers.

Source: Shueisha

Gear Fifth month brought for one piece more than the very expensive adaptation of Luffy’s fifth transformation. It also spurred sales of its 106th volume, released in July, of the manga that spans chapters 1066 to 1076.

The sales position was as follows:

One Piece: 1,619,508 copies sold.

Jujutsu Kaisen: 1,493,302 copies.

Oshi no Ko: 1,274,701 volumes sold.

with these numbers one piece leads monthly sales for July 2023.

We recommend you: One Piece shows the true power of Gear Fifth in a new trailer

When does the live action of One Piece premiere?

Pirate crew production doesn’t stop. The live action of the series will arrive on Netflix with eight chapters on August 31, 2023.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)