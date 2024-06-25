The first spoilers will soon be available online chapter 1119 Of ONE PIECE. The message of Vegapunk it started and literally turned the tables. While Vegapunk was about to reveal something related to the God Dynasty D. the Gorosei managed to interrupt the transmission. What will happen now? Before discussing it, however, let’s make a small summary, where were we left with the previous pages, those of chapter 1118?

1118 opens with the total destruction of the Giant of the Old Kingdom. Following the classic roundup of characters who were surprised by the abrupt interruption of the message. The scene then cuts away Luffy and the giants who are about to reach the coast. They have admirals and vice-admirals on their heels who try in every way to stop them.

Meanwhile the Gorosei return to the attack to stop the crew, but Bonnieencouraged by Luffy in Gear 5, uses the again distorted future to also transform into Nika.

Will Bonney’s new form help the crew against the Gorosei? Will they finally be able to escape?

Spoilers for chapter 1119

1119 spoilers will be available today. In the meantime, however, let’s try to discuss the clues left by both leaker that from official preview.

Let’s start with the assumption that Bonney’s transformation will most likely cause great disruption. Bonniein fact, it seems to have become a full-fledged one similar to Luffy and most likely the skills he obtained could be very useful against the Gorosei.

Another pending situation is certainly the one between Nusjuro and Zoro fighting each other with swords. This duel between swordsmen will certainly have a very high expectation among readers.

What is certain is that the end of the narrative arc of Egghead is almost at the end. So let’s sit back, wait a few weeks and see where Oda wants to take us next.

All episodes of the ONE PIECE anime are available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. The Egghead saga is available in simulcast on Prime Video and a week later also on Netflix. The manga is available in full on Amazonwhere you can also purchase the animated feature film ONE PIECE FILM: RED. The ONE PIECE live action series is available on Netflix, here you can find our review.