The first spoilers of the chapter 1118 Of ONE PIECE. The message of Vegapunk it started and literally turned the tables. While Vegapunk was about to reveal something related to the D. dynasty, the Gorosei managed to interrupt the transmission. What will happen now? Before discussing it, however, let’s make a small summary, where were we left with the previous pages, those of chapter 1117?

The chapter opens with a new roundup of characters scattered around the world who hear Vegapunk’s words for the first time. The scene then shifts up Zoro and Jinbe fighting Nusjuro. Nuskuro recognizes the Sandai Kitetsu of Zoro.

A brief aside shows Luffy and the giants who take advantage of the Gorosei’s brief absence to escape towards the Sunny. Finally the chapter ends with the Gorosei facing the Robot of the Ancient Kingdom and they manage to interrupt Vegapunk’s transmission just before he reveals something related to the D dynasty.

What did Vegapunk mean before it was interrupted? Will the mugiwara finally escape?

Spoilers for chapter 1117

The spoilers of the chapter confirmed by are already available Pew And Redon.

Chapter 1118 : I am free

The Giant Robot sinks into the sea after the attack of Warcury .

sinks into the sea after the attack of . Other characters are glimpsed around the world, such as Leo And Rebecca .

And . The next objectives of the Gorosei I am Atlas And Lilith and set out to capture them.

And and set out to capture them. Mars attacks Elbaf’s Ship and the giants fight to defend it.

attacks Elbaf’s Ship and the giants fight to defend it. At the end of the chapter, Bonnie she uses her powers to transform into her full form as Nika.

she uses her powers to transform into her full form as Nika. The Giant Robot senses Nika/Joyboy and exclaims: “It’s here!”.

More from ScotchInformer:



Luffy it transforms into its form Nika and encourage Bonnie to do it. She transforms.

it transforms into its form and encourage to do it. She transforms. Before that, the transmission of Vegapunk comes back online for a few seconds and says “The/that name is…”.

All episodes of the ONE PIECE anime are available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. The Egghead saga is available in simulcast on Prime Video and a week later also on Netflix. The manga is available in full on Amazonwhere you can also purchase the animated feature film ONE PIECE FILM: RED. The ONE PIECE live action series is available on Netflix, here you can find our review.