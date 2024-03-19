The very first spoilers of the chapter 1111 Of ONE PIECE, the manga that continues to give great emotions to its readers with twists that follow one after the other. The clash a Egghead now seems to be winding down, and clearly in favor of World Government, Moreover. Luffy is in fact engaged in a very intense battle against the 5 Stars of Wisdom hey Giants they just rushed to help him. What will happen now? Before discussing it, however, let's make a small summary, where were we left with the previous pages, those of chapter 1110?

The arrival of Gorosei it literally changes the cards on the table. Thanks to the amazing powers of the five Stars, the pacifists are annihilated in a short time and Luffy cornered.

While in Usopp, Nami, Brook and Chopper arrived in front of the Sunny and they would like to escape but Zoro and Jinbe are still missing. Immediately after the scene cuts to Zoro who manages to knock out Lucci in one shot.

Finally, the closing of the chapter gives Luffy some breathing room, who, engaged in a very tough 1 vs 5 battle, sees Dory and Brogy rush to the battlefield to give him a strong hand.

Spoilers for chapter 1111

While we are all waiting to find out how the final battle will evolve on Egghead, as good fans, let's try to discuss and understand where Oda wants to take us in the next chapters.

First of all it is necessary to reveal that the only official rumors talking about the next chapter indicate that the manga will probably go on hiatus for three weeks after chapter 1111. This means that there's a great chance that Oda will release a chapter that will leave us hanging for almost a month. So fasten your seatbelts and prepare to be amazed. I'm pretty sure that with this chapter the hype will skyrocket.

We still don't know much about the reason for the break, probably soon the reason for such a long break will be explained to us, but at the same time it makes us worry about Oda's health.

