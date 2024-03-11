The very first spoilers of the film will be released online very soon chapter 1110 Of ONE PIECE, the manga that continues to give great emotions to its readers with twists that follow one after the other. The clash a Egghead now seems to be winding down, and clearly in favor of World Government, Moreover. Regardless Luffy managed to knock out Kizaru, Saturn he promptly summoned the other members of the Gorosei. What will happen now? Before discussing it, however, let's do a small summary, where were we left with the previous pages, those of chapter 1109?

As we could expect from the Grand Master of suspense Eichiro Odaas we approached a big secret, the narrator decided to deviate And take timethus not yet revealing to us the legacy left by Vegapunk. Meanwhile we practically see characters from all over the world prepare to receive the scientist's message.

Meanwhile, the vicissitudes for the mugiwara continue, Luffy with great ease he can play them both Kizaru that a Saturn. He thus knocks out the admiral but fails to cause any damage to the Astro.

Finally, despite Luffy's efforts and the Gear 5 with which he really seems to be able to do whatever he wants, Saturn pulls the ace out of his sleeve: invoke the other elders of Gorosei to put an end to it all.

And now? What can we expect from this new threat? Something big is cooking…

Spoilers for chapter 1110

First of all, one thing is quite certain. Vegapunk is dead or about to die. In fact, from the last chapter it seems that the video message that is about to reveal the great secret about the world was activated thanks to the death of the latter. Will this also lead to the death of the other Vegapunks?

In addition, the summoning of the other four Stars of Wisdom seems to complicate things a bit for Luffy and the mugiwara. Probably, also based on the clue of Redon on Xthis will bring truly disastrous consequences.

