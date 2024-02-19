The very first spoilers of the chapter 1108 Of ONE PIECE, the manga is continuing to give great emotions to its readers and the twists follow one after the other. The battle at Egghead seems to be coming to an end, each of the mugiwara is engaged against a different opponent, how will they manage to get through this time? Before discussing it, however, let's do a little recap, where were we left with the previous pages, those of chapter 1107?

The giant pirate crew reveals at the beginning of the chapter that not only that Dory And Brogy they rushed to Eggheadare also present Oimoo And Karsee (the giants that the mugiwara had previously encountered in Egghead two years earlier) and other individuals of the same race. In a short time the crew manages to get rid of the Navy that presides over the coast and little by little they are getting closer to the mugiwara.

Meanwhile Luffyback in full strength, unloads a series of punches on the muzzle of Saturn allowing to Bonnie to save themselves. Likewise Kizaru is stopped by Sanji And Zoro continues its battle against Rob Lucci who, confident in his strength, treats the swordsman with disdain.

Saturn meanwhile, thrown away by the power of the Gear 5lands in a place far from the clash and discovers that they are also present on the island Catarina Devon And Van Augercaptains of Teach's fleet and extremely dangerous characters.

What does Blackbeard have in store for Luffy? Could it have been his captains who fed the latter to ensure that he recovered? What will happen now?

Spoilers for chapter 1108

We are now at the height of the final phase. Egghead will wrap up soon. Yet Oda continues to keep the tension high and instill doubt after doubt in us. The outcome of the clash between Zoro and Lucci and that between Kizaru and Sanji is in fact very uncertain. However, I don't think the next chapter will focus on these clashes.

These because from official preview on X it would seem that the next chapter focuses precisely on the Gear 5. Is a new form on the way? Or, through that “ridiculously strong” power, will Luffy pull out some tricks up his sleeve to resolve the situation? Another possibility could be that the iron giant (who we saw awaken when Luffy activated Gear 5) comes into play to fight alongside the mugiwara.

Likewise, and this is what I hope for the most, probably in the next chapter the mugiwara will meet Dory and Brogy face to face again, something that hasn't happened for at least 24 years. You got it right, 24. You're a little emotional now, aren't you?

All episodes of the ONE PIECE anime are available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. The Egghead saga is available in simulcast on Prime Video and a week later also on Netflix. The manga is available in full on Amazonwhere you can also purchase ONE PIECE FILM: RED. The ONE PIECE live action series is available exclusively on Netflix, here you can find our review.