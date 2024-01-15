The very first spoilers of the chapter 1104 Of ONE PIECEthe manga written and illustrated Eiichiro Oda and published every week in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump in Japan. But where were we left with the previous chapter, chapter 1103?

We are finally returned to the present timeline. Where the mugiwara, Vegapunk And Bonnie they are held hostage by the astonishing power of Saturn.

Chapter 1103 is a short chapter, it tells very little, but it has an intensity and density built over time around the figure of Kuma. In fact, in the last chapters, thanks to the revelation of his story, he was shown as a extremely good character and full of hope for the new generation.

While Bonney uses distorted futures to take on the appearance of Nika, Saturn easily counters the pirate's attack. However, all this distracts him, allowing him to Luffy to regain strength by eating a series of delicacies that some mysterious character seems to have placed him next to him.

But it doesn't end there, because suddenly, he himself appears on the island, the protagonist of the last chapters. Bartolomew Kuma in the flesh space is made between the marines deployed on the coast to reach Saturn and the Mugiwara. In an instant Kuma arrives on the field, saves Bonney from Saturn's clutches and charges towards the Gorosei member with a fury that we have never seen him bring out.

A dense chapter full of questions. Who fed Luffy? How can Kuma take part in the battle now without a personality to guide him?

Spoilers for chapter 1104

The first spoilers on the pages will be available soon X And Reddit of leakers. In the meantime, however, some rumors are starting to circulate regarding the next chapter. Let's see together what it is.

Starting from the official preview published on X, it is anticipated that “the demonic hands of the World Government are approaching”. A very cryptic phrase for sure, but the reference to Saturn as well as the main villain of this saga is clear.

According to rumors spread by Redon instead, one of the major leakers in the world of One Piece, readers will have to fasten their seatbelts for the next chapter, probably implying a chapter full of adrenaline and action. And therefore full of fighting. Is this a reference to the famous Egghead incident?

Some rumors are theorizing that it was indeed the case Kizaru feeding Luffy, implying that, if it were true, the admiral would most likely change sides. The cause of this change could be the good relationship with Bonney, Sentomaru and Vegapunk.

All episodes of the ONE PIECE anime are available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. The manga is available in full on Amazonwhere you can also purchase ONE PIECE FILM: RED. The film is also available in streaming for Prime Video subscribers. The ONE PIECE live action series is available exclusively on Netflix, here you can find our review.