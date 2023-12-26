The very first spoilers of the chapter 1103 Of ONE PIECEthe epic shonen manga from Eiichiro Oda published every week in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump in Japan. But where were we left with the previous chapter, chapter 1102?

With the last chapter one of the most tear-jerking flashbacks of the entire work ended, a flashback that greatly divided the fans, there is who loved him And who was disappointed from the confusing direction and the continuous time jumps, especially in the first chapters, which make reading these chapters very difficult. I personally find myself in the middle, the flashback of Kuma indeed it has added very important elements to the story and it finally revealed the nature of one of the most enigmatic characters of the work, a shame for the direction which was not at all impactful which, in my opinion, did not help to give emotional power to the whole thing.

In 1102 we are shown Kuma's point of view in the moments he appeared before the time skip. So let's see how Kuma, a Thriller Bark it's at Sabaody had already recognized in Luffy the saviorfor this reason he made sure that the Mugiwara were divided to prepare for the New World, he allowed Zoro to take on Luffy's pain in Thriller Bark and in the same way he asked Vegapunk to insert into his cyborg body the order to protect the Sunny during the time skip.

Kuma therefore proves to be one of the characters who have been most supportive of the Mugiwara crew. Finally, however, with a scene that truly touches the heart, Leave a message for Bonney tooa message he delivers to Vegapunk: best wishes for your tenth birthday. With a cut that closes the flashback we see Bonney in the present dripping with tears remembering her father's last words.

What will happen now? How will the mugiwara escape Saturn's clutches?

Spoilers for chapter 1103

The are available spoilers for chapter 1103 of ONE PIECE which we include below translated into Italian. We remind you that this week the manga remains on pause, so these spoilers refer to the chapter that will be released next week, between January 4th and 5th.

Chapter 1103: Sorry, Dad

Bonnie fights against Saturn .

fights against . It is revealed that Saturn has been experimenting on Bonney and that one of his powers is the result.

Bonney begins to lose the battle but, at the end of the chapter, Kuma arrives and prepares to fight Saturn.

NO BREAK NEXT WEEK

