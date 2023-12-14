In a few days the spoilers will be available online chapter 1102 Of ONE PIECEthe epic shonen manga from Eiichiro Oda. But where were we left with the previous chapter, chapter 1101?

The flashback of Kuma It almost seems to have come to an end. Master Oda, as well as showing us how Kuma had observed on Fusha Island a young Luffy training in the use of his fruitalso showed us the conditions in which she was forced to live Bonnie in Sorbet. In fact, her Alpha, a member of her government, constantly monitored her and intercepted her father's letters, tearing them up every time. In this way Bonney spent an entire year with the idea that her father had abandoned her.

The end of the chapter, however, brings an unexpected twist. In fact, Bonney decides to escape from the island with the help of some accomplices to go and look for his father. However, when the escape seems successful it appears Alpha who tries to bring her back, but with great surprise Bonney uses the power of his “distorted future” fruit transforming into his future version in which she is Nika herself. In this way he knocks out Alpha with a blow very similar to that of Gear 3.

Bonney at that moment becomes a pirate, takes to the sea and will soon be destined to become one of the infamous pirates of the worst generation.

Will the flashback be over or will Oda want to tell us something else about the past? If so then, how will the Mugiwara free themselves from Saturn's clutches?

Spoilers for chapter 1102

Spoilers for the new chapter of ONE PIECE are not yet available.

However, the preview seems to herald a return to the present narrative line. It is therefore probable that Egghead will enter its final phase and we will finally discover how the mugiwara will escape from Saturn and what the infamous Egghead incident consists of.

