Very soon the spoilers of the chapter 1101 Of ONE PIECE. The work of Eiichiro Oda continues without respite, but where were we left with the previous one, chapter 1100?

The previous chapter was decidedly less dense than the others, it focused a lot on the last moments of his life Bartholomew as a human being, before being permanently transformed into a cyborg without conscience. As always Oda hits us straight in the heart by showing a Kuma happy to have bargained his freedom for Bonney’s healthyet another element that establishes the unique goodness of the character.

Following the operation Bonney is immediately brought back to Sorbet’s kingdom while Kuma is annexed into the Fleet of Seven, news that literally shocks the world. Finally the chapter ends with Kuma preparing to land on the island where he is present the village of Fushathe hometown of our beloved protagonist.

Chapter 1100 spoilers

Spoilers for the chapter will be available soon. In the meantime, however, let’s see what the first hints provided to us by the leakers say.

Both from the hints provided to us by the leakers and from the official preview we can still understand very little. One thing is certain: the flashback isn’t over yet. It still remains to be understood what Kuma’s role is in Luffy’s hometown. Will Luffy be involved in all this? What’s going to happen?

In short, we just have to wait for the spoilers to come out soon to find out more about the matter!

The episodes of the ONE PIECE anime are available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. The manga is available on Amazonwhere you can also purchase ONE PIECE FILM: RED, also available in streaming for Prime Video subscribers. It is possible to see the ONE PIECE live action series exclusively on Netflix, here you can find our review.