The spoilers will soon be available online chapter 1100 Of ONE PIECE. The work of Eiichiro Oda continues at a fast pace chapter after chapter, but where were we left with the previous one, chapter 1099?

The flashback of Kuma proceeds and, in all probability, is almost reached the final conclusion. First of all, Oda shows us why Kuma is considered a tyrant by the Government. During the tyranny of the reign of Sorbetit was he who turned against the King and others free the country from its oppression. This allowed him to become the effective ruler of the liberated kingdom, which, obviously, did not please the World Government who instituted a bounty on his head.

We’ll see later Kuma talk to Dragon about Bonney and his future threatened by illness. Dragon advises his friend to take a break from the revolutionaries and catch up Vegapunk to ask him to cure his daughter.

Vegapunk accepts, but to receive funds from the Government for the operation Vegapunk makes a deal with Kuma. He should have served as a guinea pig for the super soldier project that Vegapunk is developing for the World Government. So let’s get to know the great sacrifice that Kuma, the man who had terrified everyone in Thriller Bark and Sabaody with his menacing presence, did out of love for his daughter and the memory of his beloved.

What will happen to Egghead now? Will Kuma come to save everyone?

Chapter 1100 spoilers

Spoilers for the chapter will be available soon. In the meantime, however, let’s see what the first hints provided to us by the leakers say.

One of Redon’s biggest leakers published a sentence today on Twitter that would anticipate the theme of the new chapter. The post reads “You’re gonna pay for this”that is to say, “You will pay for this”.

This opens up very interesting scenarios and hypotheses. It is very likely that this sentence is in fact said from the point of view of Kuma who will somehow make a pay Saturn all the pain that the World Government caused him.

But not only that, if this sentence were instead said from the point of view of Bonnie this would mean that Bonney will do something against Saturn because of what Saturn did to his father.

The fact is that we can’t wait to see what happens next. Chapter 1100 will most likely contain some interesting developments.

