In a few days the spoilers will be available online chapter 1099 Of ONE PIECE, the most famous manga in the world. The work of Eiichiro Oda continues at a fast pace chapter after chapter, but where were we left with the previous one?

Dragon, Kuma And Ivankov they continue to rack up successes with the rebel army. Later, about two years after Ginny’s kidnapping, Kuma finally manages to get in touch with his beloved. However, he discovers that Ginny is seriously ill, suffering from a disease that is slowly consuming her. But that’s not all, because Ginny is also pregnant with her, so she asks Bear to look after her daughter when she is no longer here.

Bonney is therefore lovingly raised by our Bear, the memory of a cold and silent Kuma now becomes a distant memory for readers and finally, under the guise of a loving father, Kuma emerges in his goodness.

A few years pass and when Bonney turns five Kuma discovers that she also suffers from the same disease as her mother. The little girl’s life expectancy is significantly reduced but Kuma decides to keep her in the dark about all this and away from the sunlight which worsens the state of her illness.

How will Bonney manage to save himself from the disease? What will be the reasons that will lead Kuma to become an emotionless cyborg?

Spoilers for chapter 1099

We still don’t know anything about the new chapter but we are certainly approaching the final phase of the saga. So who will save the mugiwara? Could it be that Kuma’s flashback is a preview of his arrival on the scene at Egghead?

Obviously there are no certain data but this would certainly lead to interesting consequences. First of all, Kuma’s presence could be the cause of what has already been defined as the Egghead incident which, as anticipated by the author, will be an event that will shock the world. Maybe even showing part of God Valley is a preview of the upheaval that the Egghead incident will bring?

Secondly it is very likely that if Kuma arrives on Egghead he will witness Luffy’s new form, Nikawhich might be interesting given that Bear lived a life following the ideals of liberation.

