Spoilers for the chapter 1098 Of ONE PIECEthe manga published on Shonen Jump increasingly famous throughout the world. But where were we left with the previous chapter? The flashback progresses and jumps eight years after the accident God Valley. The kingdom of Sorbet is in crisis due to taxes imposed by the World Government. While Kuma and Ginny have grown up, Kuma has become a curer of evils adored by all thanks to the abilities obtained with his fruit.

However, only Ginny is aware of the pain he extracts from people Kuma absorbs it into his body, causing the entire village to suffer. The two very soon become aware of the foundation of the Liberation Army, led by Dragon. Army that, a few years later, will come to Sorbet to free the people from the tyranny of the sovereign. It is precisely at that moment that Kuma and Ginny join the rebellion.

The chapter ends with the news of Ginny’s kidnapping which shocks even Dragon.

Predictions for 1098

Kuma’s flashback is getting closer and closer to the present time, since 1097 starts thirty years before Egghead and then ends fourteen years before. It almost seems that Oda seems to be summing up this look at Bear Bartholomew’s past, to lead us to the tragic events that made him what he is now in the present.

The editors, as always, expressed their opinion regarding the content of the next chapter by stating that Kuma’s heroic past will soon be revealed. Is this a way of telling us that we will finally be able to see Kuma in his prime, and not as a cold cyborg who continually follows commands from other people?

In the night between Monday and Tuesday we will know everything… Stay tuned!

