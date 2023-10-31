Spoilers are available online chapter 1097 Of ONE PIECEthe shonen manga par excellence that bears the signature of Eiichiro Oda and which never ceases to be talked about throughout the world. But where were we left with the previous chapter?

In chapter 1096 the flashback continued Kuma in God Valley. During the truculent festival organized by Celestial Dragons suddenly they make their appearance the legends of the previous generation. In fact we find a young man Garp talk to the former grand admiral and head out quickly once you discover that Roger is also present. So let’s see the crew of Roger (a young Roger with a straw hat without a moustache) and finally we also see the crew of Rockswith three of the future emperors, viz Big Mom, Kaido And White beard.

While in Ivankov, Ginny and Bear come up with a plan to escape the islandIn fact, to do so they steal the devil fruits that were up for grabs at the festival. However, one of the two fruits (the one that will be Kaido’s fruit) is stolen by Big Mom. Kuma, however, manages to eat the other, thus obtaining the power of the Paw-Paw fruit.

The chapter ends with a time skip that does not reveal the facts of God Valley in its entirety but shows how Ginny, Ivankov and Kuma they managed to free themselves and now they live in the kingdom of Sorbet. We see how Kuma uses the ability of his fruit to help people and therefore shows an extremely docile and good character.

It therefore now remains only to understand when the three entered the revolutionary army and how. Is it possible that Oda will reveal it to us in the next chapter? Continue the article to find out!

Spoilers for chapter 1097

The spoilers for the new chapter of ONE PIECE are already available and we report them below.

Chapter 1097: Ginny

The King of the Kingdom of Sorbet imposed a huge tax on the citizens to pay tribute to the World Government.

to pay tribute to the World Government. To reduce the tribute, he divided the country into two parts: one part became under the protection of the state and the other became outlawed. Kuma was in the outlaw section .

. The Liberation Army, led by Dragon and Ivankov , attacked the Kingdom of Sorbet and overthrew the tyrant king. At that moment, Kuma joined them.

, attacked the Kingdom of Sorbet and overthrew the tyrant king. At that moment, Kuma joined them. Dragon was a marine in the past but left after learning there was no justice.

but left after learning there was no justice. 14 years ago, Kuma And Ginny they were commanders of the revolutionary army.

End of chapter. Dragon receives the news of Ginny’s kidnapping.

NO BREAK NEXT WEEK

