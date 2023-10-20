The spoilers will soon be available online chapter 1096 Of ONE PIECEthe famous shonen manga by Eiichiro Oda which never ceases to be talked about all over the world. But where were we left with the previous chapter?

The arrival of Saturn he turned the tables on the table. With Luffy out of action, the mugiwara can only succumb to the monstrous power of his devil fruit. Despite the difference in level, however, Bonney does not give up, even though she is kept blocked by the power of theElderlycontinues to express his hatred for the man who ruined his father’s life.

It therefore opens flashback of Bear’s story. Bartholomew turns out to be from the God dynasty Baccania, a dynasty enslaved due to a grave sin committed in the past. It turns out that they too are waiting Nika, the warrior of liberationto escape their condition.

Attention then shifts to God Valley 38 years earlier, when i Celestial dragons they celebrated the native cleansing festival, a three-year festival in which they institute a hunt on native populations to strengthen their power on the islands not annexed into the world government.

At the end of the chapter we discover that Bartholomew met the rebels on that occasion. In fact, we see him fleeing from the island with a very young Emporio Ivankov and a certain Jinney whose identity is still unknown.

Spoilers for chapter 1096

As of now, spoilers are not yet available, but some information is already starting to circulate among leakers on Twitter.

From the moment the previous chapter ended with a look into the past of God Valley, we will expect that something related to the famous incident that has been talked about often will be revealed. The official preview of the next chapter, however, seems to anticipate that attention will return to Egghead. This means that the God Valley flashback will most likely end the next chapter. It is therefore much more likely that Oda will only reveal a few details about the famous incident without revealing the whole story.

What will Oda be cooking for us this week? Continue to monitor the article and we will update as soon as the spoilers are available.

