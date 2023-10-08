In a few days the spoilers will be available online chapter 1095 Of ONE PIECEthe famous shonen manga by Eiichiro Oda which never ceases to be talked about all over the world. But where were we left with the previous chapter?

The intervention of Atlas has reported the Seraphim under the command of the mugiwara. In the meantime we also see Bonney get busy fighting the Marines until Sanji he doesn’t appear to take her to safety.

The scene immediately shifts back up Luffy and Kizaru continuing to fight on equal terms. But here things get complicated again, because San Jaygarcia Saturn appears on the battlefield and deactivates all the Seraphim.

Luffy faints just after giving a decisive blow to Kizaru, Saturn recognizes the figure of Nika in him. In the final scene Bonney plunges a knife into Saturn’s chest with a surprise attack filled with hatred.

Spoilers for chapter 1095

As of now, spoilers are not yet available, but some information is already starting to circulate among leakers on Twitter.

According to some, the chapter will contain strong revelations about the world of One Piece, which could open up a number of different scenarios, but certainly all linked to the figure that has just appeared, namely Saturn, one of the five highest authorities in the world.

What will Oda be cooking for us this week? Continue to monitor the article and we will update as soon as the spoilers are available.

All episodes of the ONE PIECE anime are available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. The manga is available in full on Amazonwhere you can also purchase ONE PIECE FILM: RED. The film is also available in streaming for Prime Video subscribers. The ONE PIECE live action series is available exclusively on Netflix, here you can find our review.