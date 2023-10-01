In a few days the very first spoilers of the film will be available online chapter 1094 Of ONE PIECEthe famous shonen manga by Eiichiro Oda which never ceases to be talked about all over the world. But where were we left with the previous chapter?

The clash between the captain in the straw hat and the admiral of light continues. It appears to be an even fight. The power of Gear 5 in fact it allows Luffy to compete with one of the most powerful rogies we have ever seen in the comics and puts a stick between the legs of the admiral who, however, does not seem the least bit shaken by it.

The same thing goes for the clash between Zoro And Lucci which seems to move forward with no holds barred.

Afterwards Atlas And Star they take the opportunity to escape and go and recover the authority chip to control the seraphim. In the meantime Bonniewhich had been sent downstairs by Kizaruis trying to escape the Navy.

In closing we see Atlas who, once he has recovered the authority chip, orders the seraphim to fight against the Navy. In the last cartoon a very threatening shot of Saturn.

What will the old man do? What will be the outcome of this battle? Will Luffy and Zoro prevail?

Will Luffy be able to defeat Kizaru with the awakened fruit? What happened to Zoro and Lucci? Where will Bartholomew Bear be headed?

Spoilers for chapter 1094

Keep an eye on this article to be the first to know when the spoilers of the new chapter of ONE PIECE published on Weekly Shonen Jump will be available.

All episodes of the ONE PIECE anime are available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. The manga is available in full on Amazonwhere you can also purchase ONE PIECE FILM: RED. The film is also available in streaming for Prime Video subscribers. The ONE PIECE live action series is available exclusively on Netflix, here you can find our review.