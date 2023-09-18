Very soon the very first spoilers of the chapter 1093 Of ONE PIECEthe famous shonen manga by Eiichiro Oda which never ceases to be talked about all over the world. But where were we left with the previous chapter?

The chapter opens with Kuma to Marijoa who is being hunted by the Navy. However, Bartholomew’s bear power seems to give even Akainu a hard time, who tries to mortally wound him but he lets it slip away in a matter of moments.

In the scene change we see instead the clash between Luffy and Kizaru is pressing. Luffy is fighting against the admiral using the Snake Man. However, Kizaru manages to knock him out quite easily. He thus heads towards the laboratory to kill Stella Vegapunk. In the end, however, a twist occurs, before Kizaru manages to get his hands on Stella, a giant appears Luffy Gear 5 version grabbing Kizaru like a puppet from the laboratory roof. The iron giant’s eyes light up menacingly in the last panel.

Will Luffy be able to defeat Kizaru with the awakened fruit? What happened to Zoro and Lucci? Where will Bartholomew Bear be headed?

Spoilers for chapter 1093

