Very soon the very first spoilers of the chapter 1091 Of ONE PIECEthe famous shonen manga by Eiichiro Oda which never ceases to be talked about all over the world. But where were we with the previous chapter?

Now back to the dramatic situation of Eggheads the chapter opens with a conversation between Luffy and the navy. In this scene we notice how the Navy is there exclusively to save York and the technology that produces the Mother Flame. Everything else, including Pikes and other agents of the Cipher Pol are expendable.

York later confesses that he has encrypted the Frontier Dome, the barrier that protects Egghead, thus preventing the mugiwara from escaping. It is precisely here that the mugiwara open the discussion on the new stage, Nami says the log pose points to the northeast, i.e. in the direction of Elbaf.

And here finally Stella Vegapunk puts together a brilliant escape plan that exploits the Vegaforce and the Coup De Burst of the Thousand Sunny to get away from the island as fast as possible. Escape from Egghead is likely to be very close. However, the plan is very risky because it plans to deactivate the Frontier Dome and therefore allow the navy and Kizaru to finally enter the laboratory.

The chapter ends with the start of the mugiwara’s escape and Kizaru finally launching his attack. Finally Sentomaru gets between him and in mugiwara to face him head on.

What will be the fate of the mugiwara? Will they be able to escape the government? Will they be able to get to Elbaf safe and sound?

Chapter 1091 spoilers

