Soon the very first spoilers of the chapter 1089 Of ONE PIECEthe famous shonen manga by Eiichiro Oda which never ceases to be talked about all over the world. But where were we with the previous chapter?

I say it, I don’t deny it, I’ve always had a liking for Garp. But after these last few chapters she’s skyrocketed. Oda decided to show us her true intentions regarding our captain’s grandfather, she showed what it is capable of and the power of the dream of justice it brings.

Not only do we see him busy keeping up with the whole crew of Teach, Kuzan understood, but through flashbacks inserted here and there we noticed just how good he is influential on new generations of Marines, especially on Coby who, thanks to the very hard training with Garp and the strength of his ideals, was able to bring out an unimaginable strength.

Garp is the real hero of One Piecea man whose offspring spawned arguably the two greatest criminals the World Government has ever encountered, but who nonetheless does not lose hope, does not lose heart and keep fighting at full strength until the moment Kuzan finally manages to land him. With a big laugh we see him deliver his dream to the new generationsto then probably perish (even if we can’t say for sure, you know, with Oda you never know…)

What will happen to the next chapter? Will we return to Egghead’s story with our crew or not?

Chapter 1089 spoilers

They will soon be available on the various platforms, the fact remains that some rumors are already circulating. As always, the Oda editor is very cryptic about releasing useful details in anticipation of the new chapter. According to him, however, it seems that this chapter will reveal what happened to Egghead and then return to shed light on our favorite crew.

We just have to wait for the first spoilers, to understand what will become of the fate of the Mugiwara. And what do you expect?

