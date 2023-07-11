After a long break lasting a month and caused by the author’s intervention, the very first spoilers of the chapter 1087 of ONE PIECEthe famous manga of Eiichiro Oda. But where were we with the previous chapter?

The chapter before the break revealed some very important things to us. First he revealed to us the fact that Sabo was totally innocentCobra was in fact killed by the Five Stars of Wisdom and by Im as he was aware of the existence of Lily Nefertarialso belonging to the D. dynasty and responsible for the diffusion of Poignee Griffe in the world. Finally the revelation of a very mysterious character: St. Figarland Garling, the Supreme Commander of the Knights of the Gods and former ruler of an ancient land called God Valley.

Chapter 1087 spoilers

Here are the spoilers of chapter 1087, just made available on the Reddit and Twitter platforms.

Chapter 1087: Battleship Bag

The entire chapter takes place at Hachinosu the challenge continues between Garp And Kuzan and the pirates of Blackbeard.

the challenge continues between And and the pirates of Blackbeard. We see a flashback of young Kuzan training with Garp, using warships as punching bags.

Garp is stabbed by Shiryu while defending Koby .

while defending . Garp and Kuzan punch each other in the face using theHaki and creating a huge explosion.

At the end of the chapter, Garp is lying on the ground… Garp: “Koby, don’t panic… Justice will prevail!!”

No break next week, Color Spread for ONE PIECE which will celebrate its 26th anniversary.

