Spoilers will soon be available online chapter 1084 of ONE PIECEthe famous manga of Eiichiro Oda. But where were we with the previous one? Chapter 1083 reopens a story that we left behind right at the end of Wano. That is to say the events of Mary Geoise on the attack of the revolutionaries on the sacred land. Sabo, Ivankov and Dragon are gathered in council and Sabo takes the opportunity to tell what really happened.

The chapter is really full of information despite not much happening in the development of events. We come to find that the destruction of Lulusia’s kingdom has caused much discontent in others eight kingdoms that are rebelling against the World Government. This is why the Government has started deploying the nine knights of the godsincluding one very similar to Shanks.

Finally the flashback opens starting to reveal the story of the assassination of King Cobra, of which Sabo has been unfairly labeled as the latter’s author. The flashback is also an opportunity to introduce the captains of the revolutionary army: Karasu, Lindebergh and Morley. The flashback does not end and the proponent of the assassin of the King of Alabasta is not yet revealed.

Chapter 1084 spoilers

The previews of the chapter by the editor are obviously always of few words. However, it seems that the focus of the next chapter can be answered, even if only for a moment to Egghead, in particular to the impact that the events that took place on the island will have on the whole world.

