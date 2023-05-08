Spoilers are available online chapter 1083 of ONE PIECEthe famous manga of Eiichiro Oda. But where were we? The chapter starts with the announcement of the death of T-Bone, Vice Admiral of the Navy. There Cross Guild it is growing and increasingly becoming a threat to the world government.

Meanwhile it appears Bagy, the Cross Guild ship is ready and bears its symbol. A flashback brings Bagy and Shanks back to their youth. Roger has just been executed and Bagy is disappointed in Shanks that he doesn’t want to head to Laugh Tale. It turns out that Bagy has it in for Shanks because he gave up following in Roger’s footsteps and lost the map that leads to the One Piece island. For this Bagy promises to become the king of the pirates and to make up for his old friend.

Finally the twist. In the realm of Kamabakka the rebels welcome the arrival of one of their comrades. AND Sabosurvived the destruction of Lulusia and has important information to report to Dragon. It is indeed preparing to tell about what happened at the reverie to Mary Geoise where the king of Alabasta was assassinated.

What really happened? Why was Sabo accused of being the king’s assassin?

Chapter 1083 spoilers

The spoilers for the new chapter of ONE PIECE are finally available on the net after the absence of Golden Week. You can read below the detailed spoilers of the latest events of Luffy and his companions.

Chapter 1083 : The truth of that day

Cover: Donquixote Doflamingo

The chapter begins exactly where chapter 1082 ends with Sabo, Monkey D Dragon and Emporio Ivankovand will start a flashback narrating the events of the reverie.

Meanwhile it is revealed to us that eight kingdoms that are opposed to the World Government due to what happened to the kingdom of Lulusia. These eight kingdoms refuse to pay taxes to the world government and so the government decides to send the nine Holy Knights from them to face them.

It is later shown to us Sabo with Karasu, Morley and Lindbergh against Admirals Aramaki and Isshoin the clash we will see Karasu shooting the crows against Issho while Morley manages to stab Aramaki, the CP0 organization also intervenes in the battle which is in possession of Nefertari Vivi.

According to Sabo, the main mission was accomplished successfully, allowing them to declare war on the World Government directly burning the flag of the World Government, and also Bartholomew Kuma has been released. Monkey D. Dragon states that the real war against the world government started thanks to the action of the Holy Knights, the Revolutionary Army started its first move in the battle by destroying the supply ships bound for Marijoa.

We see a newspaper in which the news of the corpse of King Nefertari Cobra, King of the Kingdom of Alabasta, is presented, and next to him the main accused Sabo. Let’s also see King Nefertari Cobra heading to meet the Gorosei and, before going to them, he asks Pell and Chaka, the guards of the Kingdom of Arabasta, about take care of her daughter, Princess Nefertari Vivi.

NO BREAK NEXT WEEK.

