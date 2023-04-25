Spoilers for the chapter 1082 of ONE PIECEthe famous manga of Eiichiro Oda. But where were we? Continue the story up Hachinu. Garp he made his sensational entrance onto the stage demonstrating an incomparable strength that Oda had never shown us before.

Then a twist. The return of one of the most enigmatic and at the same time most loved characters in all of One Piece. Let’s talk about the former admiral of the navy Aokijiat this point became a captain of Blackbeard’s crew. Aokiji immediately engages in a fight against Garp and seems to stand up to him, then a small flashback opens which explains the entry into the crew of the latter and how Kuzan in the fight against Akainu he lost a leg.

The flashback is also a great way for Oda to introduce yet another mystery that hovers over Poignee Griffe red. Indeed, it seems that one of the four is in hand to a man with a scar of fire who sails the seven seas in a black ship.

Finally it is shown Law after the defeat against Blackbeard, he comes magically saved by Bepo who uses a medicine given to him by Chopper to activate Suulong mode even without a full moon.

