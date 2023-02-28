Spoilers are coming online chapter 1077 Of ONE PIECEthe shonen manga by Eiichiro Oda. Egghead’s troubles thicken, the plot branches off and new mysteries land in the eyes of us readers. There is a traitor, someone who, in the shadows, is pulling the strings of a plan that stands well above all the authors involved. Here is also explained the disappearance of the original Vegapunk: he was kidnapped and taken to a secret room in the laboratory.

Oda however, after this revelation, decides to take a different route. The focus shifts to Elbaf, where the crew of the Red is cheerfully toasting giant cones inhabiting the island. For the fans it is a blow to the heart, there are all the giant warriors who have helped the mugiwara in the past, just all of them.

Despite the cheerful and carefree scene however, Oda immediately decides to raise the tension and the stakes. Yes, because off the coast of Elbaf, Kid’s crew declares war on Red, especially Kid openly challenges the one-armed emperor.

What will be the outcome of this clash? Will we see Shanks finally fight?

