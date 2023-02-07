The latest spoilers are finally available on the net ONE PIECEthose related to chapter 1074. But where were we with the previous one? While it is reiterated that Stussy is none other than one of the first clones invented by mads extensionexact copy of Mrs Buckhingam of the Pirates of the Rocksin a few cartoons the very skilled agent of the CP0 knocks both out Kaku That Pikes turning out to be on the side of Vegapunk.

He later continues the fight against the seraphim, especially Zoro he launches into the attack holding their head until Edison he doesn’t make an appearance and orders them to stop fighting. Finally the scene shifts to a small detail that had escaped us in the chaos: Vegapunk e Bonney they disappeared. A change of scene brings us to Sphinxthe home island of White beardsome inhabitants tell a Marco to have been saved by Weevil a few days earlier by a navy attack, however Weevil was kidnapped by the admiral on that occasion Ryokugyu. The mother, the real one Buckingham Stussy, is desperate and wants at all costs to bring him to safety. In closing we have instead a decidedly explanatory page, Kizaru makes his return after years of not seeing him on the pages of Shonen Jumpbut with him there is Saturnone of five Stars of Wisdom. He reveals that he has met Vegapunk and is immensely sorry for the turn things are taking in the world.

Chapter 1074 spoilers

The detailed spoilers of chapter 1074 have been published on the online platforms Twitter and Reddit, which we present translated into Italian below.

Chapter 1074 – Mark 3

The title refers to the 50 units of new pacifists released by Sentomaru to help the gang escape.

to help the gang escape. Luffy And Zoro they stay behind while everyone else searches Vegapunk .

And they stay behind while everyone else searches . Bonney she finds herself in some kind of world of memories and sees the young man Kuma abused.

she finds herself in some kind of world of memories and sees the young man abused. You live and with morgans And Wapol .

and with And . morgans wants to write an article about how the Straw Hat Pirates “kidnap” Vegapunk.

Information not yet confirmed:

Some bickering between Vivi and Wapol.

Sanji and the others went looking for Vegapunk. Zoro didn’t go because the crew thought he would be lost.

THE Pacifists sent by Sentomaru are not Seraphim and they are there to fight the ships that will come to the island.

sent by Sentomaru are not and they are there to fight the ships that will come to the island. There is a traitor on the island, who was the one who removed the shield and has now done something else.

NO BREAK NEXT WEEK.

