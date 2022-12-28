The spoilers of the chapter 1071 Of ONE PIECE. But where were we? The clash between Rob Lucci and Luffy keep on. Lucci fails to score even one hit, on the contrary, he seems to collect several. The gap between him and Straw hat it is now gigantic. Meanwhile, the Seraphim continue to put a spoke in the works at CP0, this allows Oda to open a small parenthesis on artificial fruits, given that the seraphim possess very well-known fruit powers.

In fact, the brilliant scientist claims that gzoos are the easiest to reproduce, the paramishas are simple but the lineage factor must be summarized (a kind of artificial blood that has the same properties as the owner’s blood) while for the rogia it seems impossible to reproduce its characteristics. Finally the mugiwara, together with Vegapunk, manage to escape to reach the laboratory and prepare to leave the island. But that’s not all, in fact, in the final cartoons, Kizaru is coming with an entire navy fleet. The fact that the mugiwara and Vegapunk have allied themselves constitutes a problem of gigantic proportions. Will our heroes be able to escape? What awaits them after Egghead Island?

Chapter 1071 spoiler

But let’s get back to the reason why you clicked this link. On online platforms Twitter and Reddit some spoilers have come out chapter 1071 of ONE PIECE.

Zoro versus Kaku Garp appears, who will save Coby.

Kid and his squad appear, who are going to go to Elbaf.

Kuma appears.

Break next week.

