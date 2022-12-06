Spoilers are available online chapter 1069 from ONE PIECE! With the chapter 1068 we are finally in the heart of the action. CP0 has finally entered Egghead thanks to the power of seraphim Kuma. At the same time, the real Kuma disappears from the island of the rebels using the power of his fruit, the former member of the fleet of seven seems to be alert for somethingwho is rushing to the aid of the mugiwaras and their daughter?

We’ll see later Vegapunk explain that his research has led him to do studies on the ancient kingdom in search of a new form of energy, for this reason the world government wants him dead. Luffy agrees to help him escape from the island when the CP0, led by Rob Lucci, begins to sow panic throughout the island. Atlas is the first to be defeated.

The closing of the chapter, on the other hand, is a scene that brings the fans’ minds back to Enies Lobby. With a very dense splash page Oda shows in fact in extremis the meeting between Lucci and Luffy.

Could this be the beginning of a spectacular rematch? What will happen to the mugiwara now? How will the world government put a spoke in their works?

Chapter 1069 spoilers

But let’s get back to the reason why you clicked this link. Some 1069 chapter spoilers have come out on the online platform Reddit.

Luffy Gear 5 starts a fight with Lucci with his awakened Zoan.

Lucci’s awakened form is a big cat, a mix between Chopper’s Monster Point and Who’s Who fruit.

The fight resembles the final phase of the fight against Kaido, a lot similar to an American cartoon like Tom and Jerry. Kaku he wants to help Lucci because he is battling a Yonkou, but Lucci ignores him and continues to fight alone.

CP0 is fighting seraphim because Sentoumaru ordered to fight against them. CP0 then manages to destroy a section of Egghead which is the one that communicated with the Seraphim.

Luffy overwhelms, scares and defeats Lucci with a KO

Akainu stop Kizaruwho wanted to go to Egghead Island.

The mythological model of Hito Hito no Mi “Nika” does not appear in the book Akuma no Mi.

Lucci recovers before the end of the chapter due to his awakening and wants to leave the island. Luffy has become too strong now.

All episodes of the ONE PIECE anime are all available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. The motion picture film ONE PIECE FILM RED it is currently broadcast to the cinema with the Italian dubbing. All volumes of the ONE PIECE manga are instead available at a discounted price on Amazon.