Spoilers for the chapter 1084 of ONE PIECEthe famous manga of Eiichiro Oda. But where were we? The chapter opens the scenario on the again reverie flashbacks. After a small parenthesis in which Sabo meet Bonneythe focus immediately shifts to Cobra who is speaking to the five elders of the Gorosei. Cobra talks about the birth of World Government, of how eight hundred years ago it was born at the hands of twenty rulers. An empty throne in the sacred land of Marijoa was built to symbolize that they were all of equal importance, the throne is in fact surrounded by their weapons and rulers are forbidden to sit there.

The only one who did not join to become a celestial dragon was the queen of AlabasterLilly. However, Cobra, who has done a lot of research on her ancestor, has discovered that she is never mentioned in the history books. This because Lily never returned from the Sacred Land of Mary Geoise, in fact to rule was his younger brother. The only proof of his existence is one letter that has now been handed down for generations by the Nefertaris.

Later we are shown the story that gives the title to the chapter, during the attempted rescue of Shiarahoshi and of Kumanow slaves of a Celestial Dragon, the revolutionaries kill the ruler himself. An action, for the world of One Piece, sacrilegious to say the least. Finally Oda closed with a bang. Literally. In fact, Im makes an appearance in front of the elders and Cobra, whispering Lily’s name to himself.

What happened to Lily 800 years ago? What does the letter that the Nefertaris have handed down for generations contain?

