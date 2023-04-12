Spoilers for the chapter 1081 of ONE PIECE, but where were we with the previous chapter, the 1080? The situation reopens and breaks away from Egghead. Oda moves focus to Kobyheld captive by Blackbeard on Hachinu, the pirate island. Koby, an excellent leader, is attempting to escape along with numerous other Navy prisoners. At the same time we see the crew of Teach on Koby’s heels: Vasco Shot, Rain Shiryu, Avalo Pizarro and Sanjuan Wolf I’m on their trail. Later Blackbeard reveals his evil plan, in fact he wants to transform the island into the capital of his personal kingdom and to be recognized as ruler by the World Government.

It is also introduced SWORDS, a special body of the Navy made up of individuals who are not part of the Navy itself and have total freedom to take initiatives in certain circumstances. More members of SWORD are then introduced, all with incredible abilities. Finally, the final twist. Garpin all its power, lands in flight with its boat and with the sweetness of an elephant in a glass shop, it blows up the town with A FIST. One and only punch.

What will happen in the next chapters? Will Garp clash with Blackbeard?

Chapter 1081 spoilers

We will update this article as soon as there are the first clues about what will be narrated in chapter 1081 of the ONE PIECE manga. Stay tuned!

