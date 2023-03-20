Spoilers are available online chapter 1079 Of ONE PIECEthe manga of Eiichiro Oda published in the weekly container Weekly Shonen Jump. A new phase of ONE PIECE, probably the last, was announced in the last chapter. While in fact i Mugiwara they are still busy fighting against the Seraphima narrative voice detaches attention from the current situation to broaden the view on Egghead’s events.

In fact, it is explained in a very concise way that what is happening on the island of Vegapunk will give rise to a series of events that will literally shake the world.

Finally the traitor is finally revealed, that is York, one of Vegapunk’s bodies. York, who represents Vegapunk’s wants and needs, has indeed a great ambition, to become Celestial Dragon. For this he is trying to put a spanner in the works to Vegapunk and all those who are currently on the island.

Oda is preparing something big … that the ONE PIECE is close? What effects will these events have on the whole world?

Chapter 1079 spoilers

But let’s get back to the reason why you clicked this link. On the online platforms Twitter and Reddit some rumors about the protagonist events of 1079 have come out.

Information is scarce and dubious but all leakers seem to agree that next it will be an epic chapter! Not that we expected anything different, after all in 1078 it is revealed that what is happening will have consequences that will literally shake the world.

Regarding the Kidd and Shanks clash, would we have any updates instead?

We still don’t know anything but stay tuned, we will update you as soon as the detailed spoilers come out.

UPDATE (21:25): here are the spoilers of the chapter, finally available.

Chapter 1079 : The Red-Headed Yonko Pirates

The cover story of the Germa trip ends and back to the fan requests.

York she learns that the World Government has betrayed her, so she orders ai Seraphim to kill all but the main body of Vegapunk.

Near Egghead Island we see a ship with the flag of the Blackbeard Pirates .

. Scene shifts to Elbaf .

. Kidd against shanks . Shanks uses “Kamusari” and ends Kidd.

against . Shanks uses “Kamusari” and ends Kidd. Dory And Brogy they destroy Kidd’s ship.

And they destroy Kidd’s ship. Kidd’s crew presents and delivers copies of the Poneglyph.

At the end of the chapter, we have the narrator’s box and, in short: “Kidd’s pirates have been exterminated”.

BREAK NEXT WEEK

