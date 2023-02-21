Spoilers are available online chapter 1076 Of ONE PIECE. Where were we? Big trouble a Eggheads. The situation is becoming increasingly complex. In the chapter 1075 we see the Mugiwaras now divided into groups who are traveling around the laboratory aThe search for the missing Vegapunk.

At the same time Shakadeputy to keep an eye on the situation through the security systems, begins to notice anomalies. In fact, the cameras have all been deactivated, proof that an intruder is trying at all costs to boycott their plan. Finally the twist, seraphim start attacking our heroes and the Vegapunks no longer seem to have any authority over them. In the chaos Zoro and Luffy save Kaku and Lucci from the attack of the seraphim who seem to no longer make distinctions. Closing Lucci, Kaku, Luffy and Zoro decide to team up temporarily to deal with the situation.

Who is the mysterious individual who is standing in their way? Will the Mugiwaras be able to escape from Egghead anytime soon? What happened to the real Vegapunk?

Chapter 1076 spoilers

But let’s get back to the reason why you clicked this link. Detailed spoilers of Chapter 1076 have been released on the online platforms Twitter and Reddit. Get ready…

Chapter 1076 : Old friend

Rob and Kaku are freed.

Rob and Luffy against S-Bear, Kaku and Zoro against S-Hawk .

. S-Hawk has Mr.1’s Devil Fruit.

The real Vegapunk is imprisoned together with some CP0 agents , locked up there for months. In one scene we see him talking about the poneglyphs.

, locked up there for months. In one scene we see him talking about the poneglyphs. Shanks is in Elbaf with the Giants (Brogy, Dorry and others).

(Brogy, Dorry and others). Kid arrived on the coast of Elbaf. It turns out that he didn’t lose his arm because of Shanks, but because of Ben Beckman, vice-captain of the Rosso’s crew.

NO BREAK NEXT WEEK.

The episodes of the ONE PIECE anime are available for streaming on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. The ONE PIECE manga, published by Star Comics, is available at a discounted price on Amazonwhere you can also book the home video edition of ONE PIECE FILM RED, due out March 16. On PC, PlayStation and Xbox is available the new JRPG inspired by the series, ONE PIECE ODYSSEY. You can find our review here.