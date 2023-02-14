The new spoilers of the manga by are finally available on the net ONE PIECEthose of the chapter 1075. The opening of 1074 once again left us speechless. Not one, not even two, but well fifty new units of Pacifistithe third even more updated version, come urged by Sentomaru to protect Vegapunk and have their creator escape safely from the island. The Navy is therefore forced to face the copies of Kuma at full power, making up for them under their portentous attacks.

Meanwhile, at the laboratory the Mugiwaras are unable to find the original Vegapunk, the professor seems to have disappeared into the shadows. At the same time Zoro, Stussy and Brook join the crew and they find out from their companions that until the doctor is found they cannot in any way escape from the island due to the security systems.

Meanwhile it is shown what happened in the mysterious laboratory where Kuma’s memories were kept. In a very touching scene, Bonney relives memories of her father’s past, a past full of violence and suffering. Bonney can’t bear the weight and detaches himself from contact with his father’s memories.

Finally a bombshell ending, we understood that Oda is having fun bringing out all the old characters he had largely paved the way for in recent years. In a scene of a few pages we see Morgans intent on gathering information to write yet another article that misrepresents the Egghead scandal, putting Luffy himself in the eye of the storm, accused of having kidnapped Vegapunk. At the same time no less than Bibi Nefertari and Wapol appear alongside the reporter most deceitful of all the world of One Piece.

What are the relationships between these characters? What happened to Bibi? Why is he with Morgans together with Wapol?

Chapter 1075 spoilers

The spoilers of chapter 1075 have been published on the online platforms Twitter and Reddit, which we present translated into Italian below.

Chapter 1075: Labo Phase Death Game

Cover: Vegapunk meet i Five Elders

meet i Someone is destroying all Den Den Mushi of the laboratory. Shaka he can’t see what’s going on from the cameras.

of the laboratory. he can’t see what’s going on from the cameras. The Vegapunk clones and the mugiwara form four groups. One of the groups consists of Stussy , Sanji And Jinbe . The group of franky is being attacked by S-Snake .

, And . The group of is being attacked by . S-Bear And S-Hawk they attack the control room. Shaka gives them the order to stop, but it doesn’t work.

And they attack the control room. Shaka gives them the order to stop, but it doesn’t work. Pikes And Kaku they wake up and ask a Luffy And Zoro to free them to fight together.

Additional Information: the next issue of Shonen Jump will have ONE PIECE on the cover, as well as chapter 1076, on the occasion of the launch of volume 105.

NO BREAK NEXT WEEK.

