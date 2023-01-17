The first spoilers of the are finally available on the net chapter 1072 of ONE PIECE. Where were we? After a long break here we are back together with the most famous crew in the world. In chapter 1071 things proceed quite quickly: the Straw Hat crew is in fact preparing to escape from CP0 together with Vegapunk, meanwhile Kakuin an attempt to sink the Thousand Sunny, awakens against his will Zoro who was guarding the ship, the swordsman wakes up ready to fight against his old rival. A small parenthesis instead shows lKidd’s crew land on the fateful island of Elbaf: the island of giants. Finally, with another small scene break, Oda shows a character we haven’t heard of for a long time now. Garp, the vice admiral of the navy, one of the strongest men in the world, is on his way to rescue Koby refusing orders to head to Egghead and most likely confront his nephew.

Chapter 1072 spoiler

On online platforms Twitter And Reddit some spoilers have come out chapter 1072titled “The weight of memory“.

On the cover, Queen , Judge And Caesar they are making weapons.

, And they are making weapons. Flashback: Vegapunk explains that the power of Kuma transforms intangible things into tangible things, as it did with the “pain” of Luffy in Thriller Bark.

explains that the power of transforms intangible things into tangible things, as it did with the “pain” of Luffy in Thriller Bark. More about Kuma, her power can materialize signals sent by the nervous system, such as pain, thoughts and memories.

Kaku use its awakened form against Zoro but Zoro defeats him.

use its awakened form against but Zoro defeats him. It is revealed that Stussy is a clone of a former Rock Pirates member: (Miss) Buckingham Stussy.

NO BREAK NEXT WEEK.

