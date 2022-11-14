Spoilers from the chapter 1067 of ONE PIECEthe fantastic and increasingly popular manga by Eiichiro Oda published on the pages of the weekly Shonen Jump. Where had we been the last time? With the chapter 1066 came another slap to the readers from the author. But now it seems that Oda is having more fun than usual giving us breathtaking revelations. If in the previous chapter Vegapunk has in fact begun to reveal the secrets of the Old Kingdom, here he decides to deepen the question by pulling out of the hat the story of Ohara.

In fact, we come to discover that Vegapunk and Dragon were disciples of Professor Clover, both also witnessed the rescue of Ohara’s books by the giants, in particular by a crew led by a man full of bandages. I know, it happened to everyone, Robin wasn’t the only one to be moved, we all shed a tear knowing that Saul is still alive.

We also know now that Dragon founded the revolutionary army after the events of Oharaas an act of revolt against a government that manipulates the people by telling lies after lies.

The chapter, however, is also full of very particular clues, it is in fact shown how Vegapunk as a young man was equipped with one gigantic head, very similar to the Jolly Roger skull of the space pirates. Could Vegapunk originate from another planet?

Finally the scene shifts to the group of Luffy, Bonney, Chopper and Jinbe, they are in fact in front of the real Vegapunka clear reference to Albert Einstein and now devoid of that giant head we saw in the flashback. In fact, it seems that the big head was cut and closed by an apple-shaped lid.

Is it possible that the rest of the head has been divided into the six bodies that it controls remotely? What is the relationship between Vegapunk and the revolutionaries?

Spoiler for chapter 1067

On online platforms Twitter And Reddit some first details on spoiler of chapter 1067.

Some news just released on Twitter seems to suggest that there will be feedback on the outcome of the fight between Law And Blackbeard. In addition, it seems that a little secret regarding the One Piece will be revealed, perhaps related to a new Roger flashback and finally some further news on the emperors.

