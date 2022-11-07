Spoilers of the chapter 1066 of ONE PIECEthe long-lived shonen manga published on Jump. But where were we the last time? With the chapter 1065 the introductory part of the saga seems to be almost over and we have entered the heart of events. In the opening, the mugiwara left to protect the ship (Zoro And Brook) order Caribou to leave the ship.

Afterwards Sanji, Nami, Usopp, Franky and Robin are escorted by VegaPunk 02 to the lab and explains to them how the island technology works on fire: it is fire that is the engine of the island’s entire technology. Inside the laboratory, however, a seraphim in the likeness of Jinbe definitely puts them on the spot. His strength combined with different powers deriving from various fruits of the devil make him a more than formidable opponent. It will then be Edison and Pythagoras respectively VegaPunk 03 and 04) to save them from the situation.

Later we are also introduced to the VegaPunk 04, Yorkin charge of eating and expelling for all others, finally it 01, Shakawho almost seems to be the leader of the 6. Vega 01 reveals something sensational to Franky, namely that the technology they believe is so cutting edge is simply a copy of the one used in the ancient kingdom 900 years earlier.

A revolution in the world of One Piece. Vegapuk, a brilliant scientist is inspired by the technologies of 900 years earlier. What other secrets will the ancient kingdom hide? What was the reason for the fall of that civilization? Could this be the right time to find out more about 100 years of darkness?

Spoiler for chapter 1066

But let’s get to us, why you clicked this link. On online platforms Twitter And Reddit some first advances on spoiler of chapter 1065.

Some clues just appeared on Twitter seem to suggest that the real VegaPunk is not among themthat therefore there is an original body in flesh and blood that controls them from a distance?

What is certain is that between the revelation of VegaPunk 01, the clash between Law and Blackbeard and the CP0 that is about to enter Egghead, I have the impression it will be a very dense saga.

