Spoilers of the chapter 1065 of ONE PIECEthe beloved shonen manga of Eiichiro Oda. But where were we left with the previous one? The chapter 1064 delighted us with an adrenaline-filled opening. Law’s crews and Blackbeard’s continue their fight with no holds barred. Law seems to have learned a lot about haki after the discount with Big Mom and manages to safely put the cane between Teach’s legs. Teach However seems to be invinciblenot even a sword stuck straight into his chest seems to knock him out.

It is later revealed that Charlotte Pudding she is a prisoner on Blackbeard’s ship and appears to have awakened a dormant power which appears to be related to the foresight.

Meanwhile Jinbe, Chopper, Bonney and Luffy they disguise their appearance to escape from Kuma’s cyborg and the other mugiwaras are instead transported by the giant robot to the doors of Vegapunk’s laboratory.

Finally the chapter ends with a twist. A black image, some balloons, a mysterious conversation between Vegapunk and Dragon in which Vegapunk announces his impending death.

Will Vegapunk’s Prophecy Turn Out To Be True? Where does this certainty come from? But above all, what are the relations between Vegapunk and the rebels?

Spoilers chapter 1065

But let’s get to us, why you clicked this link. On online platforms Twitter And Reddit some first previews have come out spoiler of chapter 1065.

Chapter 1065: You are Vegapunk

The cover is one color spread dedicated to Red movie.

At the opening a Seraphim of Jinbe attacks Sanji’s group. Nami, Robin, Franky and Usopp try to attack the Seraphim, but they don’t scratch it. The other three Vegapunks appear to save them: Edison And Pythagoras they are robots. Yowa is what other Vegapunks eat.

Egghead is actually not the “island of the future”, but of the past, because its technology is similar to that of the Ancient Kingdom, of which we will have some information in the chapter. And it doesn’t stop there, the technology of the Old Kingdom was even more advanced than that on Egghead.

At the end of the chapter, Luffy’s group encounters the ruins of some very ancient robots.

NO BREAK NEXT WEEK

All the episodes of ONE PIECE, the anime series, are all available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. The feature film ONE PIECE FILM RED will be screened in Italy from 1 December, with a preview in the original language in November, here’s where to see it. All the volumes of the ONE PIECE manga are available on Amazon.