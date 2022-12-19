Spoilers are available online chapter 1070 Of ONE PIECE. The chapter 1069 it was great, in every respect. Oda skillfully managed to bring our minds to Enies Lobby comparing again Rob Lucci and Luffy. Also demonstrating how much the two characters have evolved in terms of power. Meanwhile at the naval headquarters Akainu he is talking to one of his subordinates. At the news of Straw Hat’s arrival at Egghead, Akainu immediately goes on alert and orders CP0 to do not mount any attacks on the mugiwara until the navy arrives.

We understand the reason immediately after, although we are shown how Lucci has awakened the fruit obtaining a very powerful form, Luffy in Gear 5 seems to have acquired a higher power. Indeed, the awakening of the divine form of Nika, which does not escape the eyes of Vegapunk, seems to be virtually invincible and capable of anything. Lucci is cornered… Following the CP0 show difficulty commanding the seraphimThis is because Sentomaru’s presence interferes with CP0’s orders. The seraphim in fact follow the orders in the hierarchy, starting from the 5 stars, followed by Vegapunk, Sentomaru and only finally the holder of the authority chip (currently in possession of the CP0). Lucci then comes up with an idea, con a lightning strike puts KO Sentomaru in order to regain authority over the seraphim. What will be the outcome of this battle? Will the arrival of the Navy announced by Akainu also include the arrival of an admiral?

Chapter 1070 spoiler

But let’s get back to the reason why you clicked this link. On online platforms Twitter and Reddit some early spoilers have come out of the chapter 1070.

An original scan is circulating, it doesn’t say much about further developments but it certainly delves into what is the ongoing clash between Lucci and Luffy. In fact, on the page there is a loaded shot of Luffy (the Gomu Gomu no Don Rocket!) that hits Lucci in the belly with considerable power. Regarding the continuation of the saga, by now the parallels with Sabaody are clear. Who knows if Oda decides to bring Kizaru back into the field. In fact, the admiral’s arrival could lead to more than interesting clashes in the field.

