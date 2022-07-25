one piece he’s back, and what a bang he made! After a month of pause Oda is back with a chapter that closes and celebrates the twenty-five years of the manga, referring to the events of the very first chapter both narratively and graphically. After an opening scene of the admiral Ryokugyu, (bizarre character with one of the strongest rogia that there are capable of controlling the vegetation around him) who fights against Yamato and Momonosuke ready to defend the land of Wano, Oda finally decides to open the dances, showing Shanks’ ship reach the coasts. A short, very short scene, but full of meaning. First let’s see Yasopp express concern to meet his son Usopp (one of the most anticipated meetings of One Piece), secondly Shanks return with the mind to the very first chapter and to the events that act as an introductory hat. We see Shanks’ crew stealing Luffy’s fruit, Shanks sacrificing their arm to save Luffy, and finally, like a bolt from the blue, almost as if he’s waiting for Nika to wake up, Shanks announces that it’s time to go and claim One Piece. Do not take, not find, but reclaim the One Piece, as if it were something of her right.

If you pulled your hair out reading all this, don’t worry, it’s perfectly normal, just know that Oda is rubbing his hands and laughing at the thought of how many things await us.

ONE PIECE: spoiler of chapter 1055

But let’s get to us, why you clicked this link. On the online platform Reddit spoilers of chapter 1055 will be released soon.

Chapter 1054 had definitely left us with pricked ears, something big is moving. The revolutionaries have definitively declared war on the world government, Shanks wants One Piece and mugiwara are threatened by Admiral Ryokugyu. Something big is about to explode, a war is upon us. The news that came out of the first leakers they all focus on the admiralit is therefore very likely that the focus of the next chapter is the combat of Momo And Yamato against the power of the forest rogia.

