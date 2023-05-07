one piece it is a work that really needs very little introduction. Started way back in 1997, the Eiichirō Oda manga and the resulting anime represent one of the most successful Japanese works, with the adventures of the Straw Hat crew that have accompanied readers for decades. One Piece is also highly appreciated in the cosplayer scene, as the nami cosplay realized by Sidalso known on social media as _caughtredheaded.

Nami entered the Straw Hat crew almost from the beginning of the manga and anime of One Piece as a navigator, therefore she is part of the cast of the main protagonists appearing in practically almost all the narrative arcs.

Sid’s cosplay is based on the version of Nami after the time jump of a few years which occurs about halfway through the work, therefore characterized by a more mature appearance. We are talking about a cosplay without particular frills but certainly successful, as you can see in the shots below. All the elements of the costume are in fact quite faithful, from the iconic jean and bikini pairing, to the accessories, such as the log pose on the wrist and the pirate’s fighting stick.

