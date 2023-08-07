













If there is one aspect for which this delivery shone precisely, it was in adapting the panels of the original manga by Eiichiro Oda. In charge of this work was a great team, and apparently, two outstanding animators.

According to information floating around the Internet, Weilin Zhang was in charge, along with Vincent Chansard, of some of the most prominent sequences of Luffy’s Fifth Gear in the most recent episode of one piece.

Zhang has not confirmed it through his social networks, but the one who already did was Chansard. Days before the debut of this new transformation of Luffy, he revealed his participation. Together with other professionals they highlighted what happened.

What is obvious with Monkey D. Luffy’s Fifth Gear is that not only does everything around him react like rubber, but his powers cause cartoonish reactions to what happens in one piece.

This is represented on more than one occasion by Kaido’s reactions. You only have to see how Luffy catches it and begins to whip it from one side to the other, as if it were an ordinary snake, to throw it later.

The reactions of both Kaido and Monkey D. Luffy in this episode of one piece they are reminiscent of those seen in classic Looney Tunes or Tom & Jerry cartoons, just to mention a couple of examples.

While this episode was to introduce the Fifth Gear, it will be until the next one where it can be fully seen, since the battle against Kaido continues. So the good animation will have to be maintained when it has its premiere on August 13.

