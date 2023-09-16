













That is something you can see in the videos that accompany this note. At first Oda thanks the fans, as well as the production team and cast, for helping make this television show a success.

Subsequently, the creator of Monkey D. Luffy and company mentions that Netflix has renewed the live-action series of One Piece for a second season.

It is towards the end of his message that he says ‘From now on the Straw Hats will need a great doctor… we’ll see!’.

It is then that he goes to his desk and begins to draw. Little by little an image known by millions of manga and anime fans around the world appears.

It’s Tony Tony Chopper, or Chopper for short, the Straw Hat gang’s doctor in One Piece. Eiichiro Oda is anticipating the appearance of this character.

In the manga it appears until chapter 134, which is part of the Drum Arc, while in the anime it is in episode 81.

It is to be imagined that in the live-action series it will appear earlier, although a visit to a snowy island should be mandatory, since it is a key part of the story.

Chopper’s appearance in the live-action adaptation raises several questions about how Tomorrow Studios intends to recreate him.

The company could use computer-generated graphics, an animatronic or even some kind of puppet. Some shots would even require a real or CGI reindeer.

Using an actor is complicated since he is a very small character, although his size can change wildly. But to see it in action in One Piece from Netflix you will have to be patient.

