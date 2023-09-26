













One Piece: Second season would be about to go ahead thanks to the end of the strike









A few weeks ago Eiichiro Oda confirmed that Netflix gave the green light to a second season of One Piece. However, due to the Hollywood strike there was no certainty as to when it would move forward. Now it could be just a few steps away from pre-production starting.

After all, live-action became one of the most viewed content on Netflix. With so much success, it is very certain that the company will accelerate the process to continue taking advantage of the series. Although we will surely have to wait at least until 2025 to enjoy it.

It should be noted that the producers of One Piece They assured that they already had the scripts ready for a second season. So the process to see the Straw Hats again might not be so long. We hope to have news about the live action very soon.

What do we know about the second season of One Piece?

For now there is little information regarding the second season of One Piece. Among what we know is that we will see Tony’s beloved character Tony Chopper. After all, Eiichiro Oda made reference to it in the video that announced the continuation of the series.

Source: Toei Animation.

Of course we will also have the appearance of Doctor Kureha, who could already have his actress. The multi-talented Jamie Lee Curtis is actively looking to join the series as Chopper’s mentor. She even said that once she ended the strike, she would look for the producers. So we already have an idea of ​​the arc that the sequel will cover. Are you excited that it could be close?

