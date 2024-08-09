The Straw Hat Pirates are already gathering to film the second season of the live action of One PieceSeveral of the actors have already been announced along with their respective roles, and now, indirectly, the appearance of Ace, Luffy’s brother, has been confirmed in the long-awaited second installment of the series.

Ace first appeared in the manga One Piece In chapter 91 and now, the voice actor who brought him to life in the anime confirmed his appearance in the live action installment which is already being filmed, and he also revealed that he would love to return to play him in the remake of the series that will be in charge of Wit Studio.

Toshio Furukawa is the voice actor who brings Ace to life. One Piece and commented that he will dub the character for the Japanese releasehere is what he mentioned:

“I would love to continue voicing Ace in the remake, but I’m not sure if I’ll be invited to do so. However, I will at least be voicing Ace in the second season of the live-action Japanese dub of One Piece. ” .

The first season of the live action of One Piece It premiered on August 31, 2023the second season will be released in 2025This time, Joe Tracz joins as the new writer and co-showrunner, while Matt Owens remains on board the series’ Odyssey.

Source: Shuēisha

Cast members who have joined the filming of the second season include the following actors:

David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3

Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine

Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5

Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9

Clive Russell as Crocus

Werner Coetser as Dorry

Brendan Murray as Brogy

Callum Kerr as a smoker

Julia Rehwald as Tashigi

Rob Colletti as Wapol

Ty Keogh as Dalton

One Piece: How many episodes does the first season have?

One Piece The live action series has an eight-episode season available on Netflix, each lasting just under an hour.

On the other hand, the anime and manga series are still airing.

