













One Piece: Second season of Netflix's live-action gives its first signs of life









The live action of one piece It was one of the most anticipated deliveries for summer. Fans of the original manga work, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, had high expectations, particularly since it was announced that the author would be directly involved in the project.

Despite the doubts of the community in general, the adaptation was a huge success and it seems that we could have information about a second season much sooner than we imagined.

The producers pointed out that the scripts are ready and if needed/approved, the new installment would be ready after a year of the premiere of the first.

Here is what he commented:

“We have the scripts ready”revealed Marty Adelstein, the studio’s chief executive.

For his part, the president of Tomorrow Studios also made comments, because Becky Clements said that the new episodes could even be released within a year, of course, this release window, responding to the current SAG-AFTRA strike.

“Realistically, with any luck, within a yearif we move very fast, and that is a real possibility”, Clements said.

The real window of time would go from 12 to 18 months as a very objective estimate.

Where can I watch the One Piece anime?

The live-action installment is only available on Netflix. While the anime is on Crunchyroll. For its part, the manga can be read legally and for free through MangaPlus.

