The live-action of One Piece It has been a huge success, fans believe it is due to two things, on the one hand that Eiichiro Oda, the author of the work himself, is supervising the production of the Netflix adaptation and on the other hand, that the director has taken care of the cast in a particular way, and in fact, it was announced that information about this will be released in doses.

In this way, the faces of the new actors and actresses who will embody the characters that are added to the second season of the live-action have been released. One Piece. Dr. Kureha has already been introduced and information about Chopper and Miss All Sunday is still awaited, however, the role of an Egyptian actor was revealed.

Sendhil Ramamurthy to play Nefertari Cobra and joins the previously announced cast, which includes the following actors and actresses:

Katey Sagal like Dr. Kureha

like Dr. Kureha Mark Harelik like Dr. Hiriluk

like Dr. Hiriluk Callum Kerr as a smoker

as a smoker Julia Rehwald like Tashigi

like Tashigi Rob Colletti like Wapol

like Wapol Ty Keogh like Dalton

like Dalton David Dastmalchian as Galdino/Mr. 3

as Galdino/Mr. 3 Jazzara Jaslyn as Mikita/Mrs. Lover

as Mikita/Mrs. Lover Camrus Johnson as Gem/Mr. 5

as Gem/Mr. 5 Daniel Lasker like Mr. 9.

like Mr. 9. Clive Russell like Crocus

like Crocus Werner Coetser like Dorry

like Dorry Brendan Murray like Brogy



Nefertari Cobra is the twelfth king of the Arabasta Dynasty, He is the father of Nefertari Vivi and in fact, the king died at the hands of Imu and the Five Elders, although Sabo was blamed for his death. The new season of the live-action will bring a lot of action with it.

Let us remember that the cast of One Piece Live-action is very diverse because the characters in the manga come from many places around the world.in this way, the contrasts in every sense can be appreciated in the navigation of the Straw Hat pirates crew.

Where can I watch the live-action One Piece?

One Piece Live-action is a special Netflix productionso the platform is the only one that has the rights to distribute the title, which is the first in this format that has received excellent reviews.

Let us remember that the manga of One Piece remains serialized on Shuēisha’s platform, but due to its 25th anniversary, a re-adaptation into anime by a new studio was announced. Toei Animation has produced more than a thousand episodes of the anime, and now Wit Studio will bet on an uncensored installment.

